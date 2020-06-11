Kareena Kapoor & Sonakshi Sinha Show How To Slay The Embellished Saree

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not just a talented actor, but a fashion diva too. The actor has donned some of the best statement pieces during multiple events. Kapoor's fashion and recent social media game both have been strong and have gained fans' attention. On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha is no less when it comes to films and fashion. The actor has delivered great performances and has charmed fans with her eclectic style. Listed below are pictures of both Kareena Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha donning the signature Manish Malhotra embellished nude saree.

Kareena Kapoor VS Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha wore the signature Manish Malhotra embellished nude saree to one of Shloka Ambani’s wedding functions. The stunning outfit was styled by Mohit Rai. Sonakshi looked flawless in the embellished nude saree. She wore a spaghetti-strapped blouse along with her saree. The blingy outfit was filled with tiny beads all over. Sonakshi enhanced her look with a heavy traditional Indian necklace and ring. Her makeup was done to perfection and her hair was left loose. Sonakshi Sinha also added a silver clutch bag to her stellar ensemble.

The charming actor has earlier too has impressed when it comes to fashion. Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram is filled with fashion and travel photos. The actor also has many pictures from her photoshoots to add to her fashion diaries. Sonakshi Sinha's photos have not only been loved, but her style is also adopted by many of her fans.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor was seen wearing the same Manish Malhotra embellished nude saree to the Filmfare Awards in 2012. Kareena chose to keep her look simple with a sheer nude blouse. Her blouse had rather long sleeves. The blingy outfit was filled with tiny beads all over. Kareena's look was simple yet elegant with her nude makeup and loose hair.

When it comes to fashion, Kareena's outfits have always been in the top ten lists. The actor has been vigilant during each of her events and has chosen some stellar pieces over the years. Kareena Kapoor's style is not only liked by viewers but her posts also have multiple comments to them. Kareena Kapoor's photos on her social media contain her candid pictures, travel pictures, and photoshoot diaries.

