Kareena Kapoor's Upbeat Songs To Dance To With Your Girl Gang Post Lockdown 

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. As much as she is loved for portraying wonderful roles like Geet in Jab We Met, Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and more, she is also loved for starring in peppy songs. Kareena Kapoor songs include Mauja Hi Mauja, Fevicol, Heroine, and many more. Listed below are details on some of the best Kareena Kapoor songs to which you can go dancing with your girl squad once the lockdown ends.

Kareena Kapoor's popular songs to dance with your girl squad

Mauja Hi Mauja

This is one of Kareena Kapoor's popular songs to dance with your gal pals. The song showcases some great chemistry between Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. The film along with its songs made much noise at its release and Kareena's character became one of the most loved roles of the actor. The song has been sung by Mika Singh. Mauja Hi Mauja is one of the biggest party songs and remains to be a favourite for fans even now.

Fevicol Se

This is a popular track starring Kareena Kapoor from the film Dabangg 2. Kareena's dance in the song is graceful and her clean moves have won the hearts of many fans. Her quirky costumes in the song Fevicol Se as well had many girls excited. This song can be one of the perfect songs for anyone's quarantine dance videos with its peppy music and quirky lyrics. The song is sung by Wajid and Mamta Sharma.

Main Heroine Hoon

Main Heroine Hoon is from Kareena Kapoor's film, Heroine. The song showcases power and strength. Kareena's dance to her outfits, everything attracts the attention of the masses in this power-packed song. The song's video and lyrics also go in perfect sync. Kapoor also changes many fashion looks in the song and in the film.

Bebo Main Bebo

This is a peppy and quirky song from Kapoor's film, Kambakkht Ishq. The song showcases Kareena romancing Akshay Kumar. The song is perfect for those glamour moments with one's gal pals. The song's video showcases Kareena's clean and smooth dance moves along with Akshay's non-smothered persona.

High Heels

This song won many hearts with Kareena's costumes and dance steps. The song showcases the romance between Kareena and Arjun Kapoor. The popular song is from the film, Ki & Ka. The song is sung by Meet Bros and has the rap performed by Yo Yo Honey Singh. This song is perfect for those gal parties that can have friends staying up all night long.

