WATCH: Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan Walk At Marine Drive; Cop Gives Them Advice

The government has eased the restrictions upon the nationwide lockdown and many people in Mumbai were spotted at Marine Drive on Sunday. Among them were Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, who were seen taking a walk. However, the guidelines state that kids below a certain age should not go out. Saif was informed the same by an officer as he brought Taimur out with Kareena. Read to know his reply and more.

Also Read | 'Where Is Saif's Mask?', Fans Ask As Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Walk Near Marine Drive

Saif Ali Khan reacts to an officer informing not to bring Taimur out

In a video, Taimur Ali Khan is seen sitting on Saif Ali Khan’s shoulder with Kareena Kapoor Khan on their side as they enjoy the sunset at Marine Drive. While Saif and Kareena were wearing masks, Taimur was not seen wearing one. According to a report, a cop came to the actors and informed that small kids are not allowed to be taken out amid coronavirus scare. In the video, Saif reacted confused as he questions "are they not allowed?" Kareena is seen giving a nod.

Also Read | Times When Kareena Kapoor Khan Spoke About Her Adorable Son Taimur Ali Khan

In another video, Taimur Ali Khan was seen sitting on his mother’s lap as they drove in their car. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur were looking out and the toddler seems excited. Saif Ali Khan was driving the car. During their outing yesterday, Saif wore a white kurta and Kareena donned a black dress with white floral print.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's Pictures Posted On Instagram NOT By Him But By Sister Soha Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan faced backlash for their outing on Marine Drive, with netizens remarking on how priorities appeared to be skewed for Bollywood celebs when it came to wearing masks.One comment read, "Dangerous to walk without mask,virus can survive in the air for a long time."[sic].

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's GIFs That Fans Can Use To Spark Conversation; See Here

The government has begun the Unlock 1 phase on June 8, 2020. They have provided guidelines which are to be followed by everyone. It has made masks mandatory for stepping out. Kids below a certain age and elderly have been requested to stay indoors. Before Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, many people were seen on a walk earlier in the morning at Marine Drive. Mumbai is the hardest-hit city from the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.