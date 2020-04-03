Kareena Kapoor Khan Expresses Her Wish To Become A YouTube Sensation Or A TikTok Star

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, the Government officials have announced a 21-day lockdown and companies have announced work from home for employees. While many Bollywood celebrities are channeling their inner painters and chefs on social media platforms during the lockdown period, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan recently expressed her wish to become something offbeat if she had the option of working from home. Here are the details.

In a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she would love to become a YouTube sensation or a TikTok star if she had the option of working from home. Earlier in 2019, Kareena Kapoor Khan, on her radio show What Women Want, had revealed that being a YouTube sensation comes with abundant perks, as they get to connect with their fans a lot. On being asked about one thing she would like to gift her son Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's answer was far from anything materialistic. The actor revealed that she would be glad to let Taimur meet his grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the late legendary cricketer.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's last outing-Angrezi Medium

Starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 comedy entertainer, Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. Helmed by Homi Adjania, Angrezi Medium is produced under the production banner, Maddock Films

What's next?

Kareena Kapoor will also be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated period drama, Takht. As per reports, Kareena will be seen as Jahanara Begum onscreen. The actor has also been roped in for the much-awaited sequel, Angrezi Medium along with Irrfan Khan. Reportedly, Kareena is also currently in talks for a sequel to Veere Di Wedding.

