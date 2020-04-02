'Sunshine On My Mind!': Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Yet Another Selfie Amid Lockdown

Everyone in the country is in self-isolation due to the coronavirus lockdown. This includes Bollywood celebs such as Kareena Kapoor and her husband, Saif Ali Khan. However, despite being cooped up inside her house, Kareena Kapoor is still keeping in touch with her fans on social media and is trying to keep them entertained during these difficult times. Kareena Kapoor recently shared a photo on her social media with a caption that was truly relatable for her fans.

Kareena Kapoor reveals what is on her mind during the coronavirus lockdown

Above is the post that was recently shared by Kareena Kapoor on her official social media page. In the photo, Kareena Kapoor poses for the camera while looking straight at the sun. In the caption for the post, the actor mentions that she has sunshine on my mind, as well as her face. Fans truly adored Kareena Kapoor's photo and some even mentioned how they were craving for sunlight themselves amid the coronavirus lockdown.



Recently, Kareena Kapoor also revealed that she and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, had donated to the PM-CARES fund to do their part in the battle against coronavirus. She even shared a post about her donation on her official social media page. Many celebs have donated to the PM-CARES fund to help the country during the COVID-19 crisis. Actors such as Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and many others have also donated significant sums to the PM-CARES fund.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor last featured in the comedy-drama film, Angrezi Medium. However, just a few days after the film's release, all theatres in India shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film also starred Irrfan Khan in the lead role and was directed by Homi Adajania.

