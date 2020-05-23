Kareena Kapoor Khan Playfully Trolls Her BFF Malaika Arora On Instagram

Ever since the Coronavirus lockdown has been put in place, Bollywood’s diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing selfies and throwback pictures with her family and son Taimur. The Good Newwz actress is also often seen indulging in fun banter with her girl gang members. Recently Kareena indulged in a playful conversation with her BFF Malaika Arora who described her sudden transformation amid lockdown.

Kareena Kapoor indulges in fun banter with Malaika Arora

The Chaiyya Chaiyya dancer shared a picture on her Instagram page where she can be seen giving up on her gym wear and donning a kaftan instead. Apart from the clothes, the actress also revealed how she gave up on her blow dry hair look and went for messy hair along with no make-up look during the lockdown. After watching her story on the photo and video sharing application, Kareena was quick enough to reply and playfully trolled the actress. Kareena shared the picture on her Instagram story and asked Malaika to swap her juice for wine.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Shares A Picture Of Cyclone Amphan Devastation; Says 'We Need To Think'

Read: Kareena Kapoor’s Songs From 'Golmaal' Franchise To Add To Your Lockdown Workout Playlist

Before the lockdown, fans were usually treated with pictures of Kareena, Malaika, Amrita, and Karisma catch up for lunch dates, however, due to the virus outbreak, since everyone is indoors, Kareena and her gang of girls have been chilling virtually. Some time back, Kareena who misses her sister badly amid the lockdown, shared a picture on her Instagram page where she can be seen devouring on the chocolate cake baked by her sister Karisma. In the picture, Kareena can be seen savoring on the half-eaten chocolate cake while her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan’s grumpy look in the background caught the attention of her fans. The Yaadein actor shared the picture and captioned it as "Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world @therealkarismakapoor... And yes, that’s Mr. Khan being grumpy at the back... zoom in."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan, and next, she will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Read: Malaika Arora's Yoga Poses To Try At Home During COVID-19 Lockdown

Read: Malaika Arora Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Rocked The Pastel Co-ord Set Like A Diva?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.