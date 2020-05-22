Kareena Kapoor’s Songs From 'Golmaal' Franchise To Add To Your Lockdown Workout Playlist

Kareena Kapoor has established herself as a versatile actor with her choice of films cutting across the genre barriers. She has also stunned the audience with her comic timing in the Golmaal franchise. Kareena came on board the Golmaal franchise with Golmaal Returns and went on to appear in Golmaal 3 as well.

However, apart from delivering a power-packed performance in the Golmaal films, Kareena Kapoor also has had some catchy and peppy tracks which can find a spot in your lockdown workout playlist. Here are the Kareena Kapoor songs from the Golmaal franchise which may be an ideal choice for your lockdown workout playlist

Meow (Golmaal Returns)

Kareena Kapoor channeled her inner cat woman in this catchy track. The Bollywood diva's sassy expressions coupled with some solid dance moves make this an unmissable dance number. This track from Golmaal Returns also had Kareena Kapoor donning a stylish waist cut golden jumpsuit which screamed 'meow' in the video.

This Golmaal Returns track was sung by Suzy Q and Monali and the Kareena Kapoor starrer song was composed by Pritam. Needless to say, this Kareena Kapoor track could be the perfect choice for your lockdown workout playlist.

Kaam Se Gaya (Golmaal Returns)

Kareena Kapoor dazzled as the ultimate diva in this peppy dance number. Kareena can be seen wooing Ajay Devgn in this fun track. Even though, the song was reportedly not a part of the movie, it became a favorite amongst the listeners and Golmaal fans.

It was Kareena Kapoor's free-spirited performance and the lovely outfits which made this track unmissable. The song was crooned by Anushka Manchanda and the lyrics were penned by Sameer.

Ale (Golmaal 3)

This upbeat and refreshing track from Golmaal 3 will pump up your workout regime. This song features Kareena Kapoor along with the rest of the Golmaal 3 star cast unleashing their fun side. The song was crooned by the very talented Neeraj Sridhar along with Antara Mitra.

This Golmaal song was composed by Pritam. It is also Kareena Kapoor's fun and endearing expressions which make this song a favorite amongst the music lovers. This song may find a top spot in your lockdown workout playlist too.

