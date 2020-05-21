When Kareena Kapoor & Taimur Ali Khan Ruled The Internet With Their Twinning Outfits

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most loved celebrity child in India. Fans eagerly wait to catch a glimpse of the tiny tot whenever he steps out. Taimur Ali Khan is often spotted strolling with his parents and charms everyone with his cute antics. Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan have always given major mother-son goals to fans. Here is a compilation time when the duo took social media by storm with their twinning ensembles.

Blue Love

In this picture, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan can be seen seated in their car as they strike a pose. Both of them can be seen wearing the same blue t-shirt. The adorable picture sees Kareena raising Taimur’s hand to wave at the camera. Have a look at the adorable picture here:

White Ensemble

This photo features both Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan dressed in white ensemble. While Kareena Kapoor has paired her white t-shirt with denim jeans, a black belt and white sneakers. Taimur Ali Khan’s white t-shirt is paired with denim shorts and shoes.

Traditional Tadka

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan appeared at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in colour co-ordinated traditional ensembles. While Kareena Kapoor has worn a peach Anarkali dress, Saif and Taimur opted for a matching kurta which is paired with white traditional trousers. Check out their picture here:

Brown Boots

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan gave major fashion goals to fans with this airport look. Kareena Kapoor can be seen donning a white t-shirt which is topped with an olive green jacket. She paired her look with blue denim and brown thigh-high boots. The photo sees Taimur Ali Khan dressed in a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Even her tiny tot has accessorised her look with brown boots.

Sweatshirt

Then entire Nawab family can be seen playing in a garden in this photo. Both Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan have worn the exact same sweatshirt. While Saif Ali Khan is also colour coordinated with the duo. Kareena and Taimur’s sweatshirt features the graphic of an American flag printed on it.

