Kareena Kapoor’s Hilarious Memes Which You Can Send To Your Girl Squad; Check Them Out

Kareena Kapoor is one of those actors who is often quick to become a huge sensation amongst her die-hard fans, be it with her impeccable performances or a free-spirited and sassy off-screen persona. However, die-hard fans of Kareena Kapoor may abide by the fact that the actor's expressions from her films have often called for some hilarious or relatable memes or gifs. However, there are some Kareena Kapoor memes that will not only leave you in splits but they will also seem to be the ideal ones that you can send to your girl squad.

Here are some Kareena Kapoor memes which one can send to their girl pals

When you are not impressed by your friend's choice

It is not a hidden fact that your girl squad often wishes the best for you. In this case, it may be obvious of them to disapprove of your crush. It is super relatable to get a huge 'no' from them when you usually tend to show the picture of your first crush.

Trust Kareena Kapoor to depict this mood. This meme has Kareena Kapoor making a nasty looking face while a man shows her something from his phone. Kareena Kapoor's face may be the 'face' of your girl squad whenever you show them the picture of your new crush.

When you are the forever foodie

A true food-lover will swear by the fact that it is extremely difficult for them to stop thinking about food. Their favourite dish becomes the sole source of joy for them. If that is not enough, it is highly possible that one may also constantly think about what to ear next even in the highly inappropriate times.

Kareena Kapoor's meme defines this feeling as it shows her sporting her infamous pout and as she appears to be engaged in some different thought processes. Nevertheless, this meme is super relatable as every foodie may find themselves day-dreaming about what to eat next. Take a look at this meme.

When you get weary of those family functions

It is not a hidden fact that family gatherings along with any other social gathering may often tend to become tedious for one especially if they are introvert. One may find reason constantly to find their escape from there. The Jab We Met actor hilariously showcases this mood from this trailer launch of Udta Punjab. She can be seen telling everyone to stop the even and that she wants to go home through her gestures which are all of us when we are tired of these gatherings.

