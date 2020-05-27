These Roles Of Kareena Kapoor Triumphed Effortlessly As ‘firsts’ In Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor is one of those actors who has left no stone unturned in Bollywood for enticing her fans for more than two decades. Coming from one of the well-known families of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor proved that she is more than just a pretty face as she showcased a stunning evolution as an actor. Kareena is a true “heroine” in every sense, who has channelised her versatility with diverse roles.

The gorgeous diva has also stunned her fans with some powerful roles which not only aimed to break the stereotype but were also refreshingly new to behold. Here are some roles essayed by Kareena Kapoor which proved to be one of the 'firsts' in Bollywood and her portrayal of these challenging roles also gave in a strong message to the fans.

Kareena Kapoor's roles which broke the stereotype and proved to be the 'firsts' in Bollywood

Ki and Ka - A strong and ambitious career-oriented woman

Kareena Kapoor's 'Ki' was an ambitious marketing professional who wanted to emerge as the best in her field. Her character in Ki and Ka was shown to be extremely career-oriented who also attempted to defy the usual 'gender norms' which are expected in a patriarchal society. Ki and Ka had Kareena Kapoor working hard round-the-clock in the professional front while her husband, Arjun Kapoor chose to look at the household chores and served her dinner when she returned home.

Ki and Ka showcased a major role-reversal in the usual 'expected' duty from a husband and wife while in a marital relationship. But it was Kareena Kapoor's role in Ki and Ka which spoke volumes and also gave out a powerful message for everyone to see. Kareena Kapoor's Ki and Ka proved that it is natural for a woman to be 'disinterested' in the four walls of the kitchen and chose to find love in the office instead.

Veere Di Wedding - The story of a woman skeptical of marriage

Kareena Kapoor essayed the role of Kalindi in the film who is shown to be a woman, extremely hesitant to say 'yes' to her fiance when he chooses to propose to her. The actor's role of a woman who is commitment-phobic about marriage and is scared about her life after marriage was extremely relatable to witness.

Bollywood usually followed the herd for several years now when the heroine is 'expected' to look forward and bask into her marital bliss with her husband. Kareena's role in the movie was one of the 'firsts where a woman refuses to give a nod immediately to marriage after witnessing her parents' troubled relationship.

We Are Family: The cool 'other woman'

There has always been a strong stereotype prevailing that the 'stepmom' or the 'other woman' whom a man plans to remarry after his first marriage will always be the evil one. But Kareena's role in We Are Family shattered that bubble as her character was shown to be every bit of compassionate, endearing and vulnerable who understands her place as the 'stepmom' of her soon-to-be kids and tries to adjust to that. She does not 'tries' to take the place of the mother of the children yet attempts to win their hearts for showing the needed empathy.

