Kareena Kapoor’s These Hilarious Memes Are Super Relatable During Lockdown

Kareena Kapoor is one of those actors who has left no stone unturned in Bollywood for entertaining her fans for more than two decades, be it with her performances or an energetic and sassy off-screen persona. Die-hard fans of Kareena Kapoor may swear by the fact that the actor's expressions from her films have often called for some hilarious memes or gifs. However, there are some Kareena Kapoor memes that will not only leave you in splits but they will also seem to be super relevant especially during this ongoing lockdown phase.

Also Read: These Roles Of Kareena Kapoor Triumphed Effortlessly As ‘firsts’ In Bollywood

Here are some Kareena Kapoor's memes

When you are literally longing to go outdoors

Kareena Kapoor's expressions can indeed fit along with every situation and this meme is the proof. If the lockdown has rendered one thing impossible, it is our engaging in those much-loved outings of ours. One is certainly missing hanging out in their favourite restaurants or cafes during this time as we are locked up inside our homes due to the pandemic.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's Movies Helmed By Female Directors And Producers

This meme of Kareena Kapoor is perfectly defining that situation. The video used in the meme is from her movie, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon. The way Kareena Kapoor is looking at the empty roads is literally all of us right now.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Vs Richa Chadha: Who Aced The Traditional Saree Better?

When you are craving for your favourite snacks

With all your restaurants or the street food stalls closed, the craving for your favourite snacks during this phase can be excruciating. Trust Kareena Kapoor to help you feel that. This meme hilariously depicts our pain on being separated by our favourite dishes.

This meme has Kareena Kapoor engaging in a teary-eyed flying kiss in a scene from 3 Idiots. The next moment, it is revealed that she is expressing those emotions for the pizzas, momos, vadas, jalebis and all the other snacks we are missing binging on right now. Check out this meme.

When you cannot wait to get dolled up again

If another thing one is missing during this quarantine, it is definitely stepping out while wearing your favourite clothes and your cherished make-up. It is not a hidden fact that everyone is craving to get dolled up again in those fancy clothes and makeups again. The Angrezi Medium actor perfectly showcases this feeling in this super relatable meme.

The meme has Kareena's introduction scene from the film, Bodyguard. She can be seen wearing one of her best attires along with some makeup and cannot stop admiring herself. Needless to say, this will surely be each one of us as we step out of our homes finally once the lockdown is over.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.