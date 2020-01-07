The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir's Childhood Video With Grandfather Raj Kapoor Is Winning Hearts

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor share an adorable bond with their grandfather, Raj Kapoor. Check out the Kapoor siblings' archived video from their childhood.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
kareena kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are known for the brother-sister bond they share. The relationship between a brother and a sister is as pure as it could get, and Bollywood cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the iconic examples of this.

Due to their hectic schedules, the two might not see each other quite often, but their relationship has been kept intact. Not only with each other, but the Kapoor kids also enjoy a warm and secure bond with their grandfather Raj Kapoor.

Even in several interviews, the Kapoor siblings are seen sharing their family stories. Recently, a fan account of Ranbir Kapoor shared a short glimpse of one such instance. 

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's pictures that showcase sibling love

Kids Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor with grandfather Raj Kapoor

Post Kareena Kapoor's success in Bollywood with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the Good Newzz actor made a guest appearance on Simi Garewal's chat show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal in the year 2002.

While the two were discussing Kareena Kapoor's relationship with her grandfather Raj Kapoor, host Simi surprised her with a small memory glimpse. It was a short clip of the Kapoor kids with their grandfather from the archives. 

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals why she agreed to work in 'Angrezi Medium'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RK ( Smārt_People’s_Choice )🌟 (@ranbir__kapoor82) on

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima get all the love from their mommy Neetu Kapoor on Instagram

In the throwback video, Raj Kapoor is seen sitting on a big swing along with Kapoor kids Riddhima, Ranbir, and Kareena Kapoor. The video shows the cute and adorable bond shared by the kids with their grandfather. He is seen showering love and affection on Kareena and even teasing Ranbir. He asks Ranbir to wear new clothes, and then directs it to other kids, which Kareena laughs off. Ranbir then says, ‘Jab nahaunga tab pehnuga.’

Check out the cute throwback video of Ranbir, Riddhima, and Kareena Kapoor with their loving dada, Raj Kapoor. 

Also Read | Best of Ranbir Kapoor's dialogues that made his fans go "aww"

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
US DENIES VISA TO IRAN FM
MNS TO ADOPT HINDUTVA IDEALOGY
SANJAY DUTT'S KALANK & PANIPAT
NCP: 'FREE KASHMIR FROM CENTRE'
ANIL KAPOOR ADVISES AAMIR
20-YEAR-OLD MCDONALD'S BURGER