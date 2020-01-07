Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir's Childhood Video With Grandfather Raj Kapoor Is Winning Hearts

Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are known for the brother-sister bond they share. The relationship between a brother and a sister is as pure as it could get, and Bollywood cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the iconic examples of this.

Due to their hectic schedules, the two might not see each other quite often, but their relationship has been kept intact. Not only with each other, but the Kapoor kids also enjoy a warm and secure bond with their grandfather Raj Kapoor.

Even in several interviews, the Kapoor siblings are seen sharing their family stories. Recently, a fan account of Ranbir Kapoor shared a short glimpse of one such instance.

Kids Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor with grandfather Raj Kapoor

Post Kareena Kapoor's success in Bollywood with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the Good Newzz actor made a guest appearance on Simi Garewal's chat show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal in the year 2002.

While the two were discussing Kareena Kapoor's relationship with her grandfather Raj Kapoor, host Simi surprised her with a small memory glimpse. It was a short clip of the Kapoor kids with their grandfather from the archives.

In the throwback video, Raj Kapoor is seen sitting on a big swing along with Kapoor kids Riddhima, Ranbir, and Kareena Kapoor. The video shows the cute and adorable bond shared by the kids with their grandfather. He is seen showering love and affection on Kareena and even teasing Ranbir. He asks Ranbir to wear new clothes, and then directs it to other kids, which Kareena laughs off. Ranbir then says, ‘Jab nahaunga tab pehnuga.’

Check out the cute throwback video of Ranbir, Riddhima, and Kareena Kapoor with their loving dada, Raj Kapoor.

