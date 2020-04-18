Kareena Kapoor's Photos With Her 'We Girls Call The Shots' Gang; Pics Inside

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor's girl gang is widely known. The group of four consisting of Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Amrita Arora are always seen together. The close-knitted BFFs are known to not only share secrets and gossips but take long trips together as well. Listed below are some of the best pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and her popular girl gang.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and pictures of her popular girl gang

Kareena Kapoor Khan along with girls Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora are not only seen napping together but watching popular chick-flick shows as well. Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Malaika Arora took to their social media handles to share pictures of them fascinated by the show, Four More Shots Please!. Malaika Arora's post even wished the BFFs would rather have been cast for the popular Amazon Prime show.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora are always spotted together on multiple occasions. The girl gang often showcases not only their strong bond but strong taste in fashion too. The girls together are not only classy but sassy at times as well. Every post by the girls has been receiving numerous likes and comments from fans. On seeing their pictures together, fans cannot wait to see the girl gang feature in a show or movie very soon.

