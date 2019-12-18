Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Away Details About Her Role In Takht

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Good Newwz with her co-stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. In a promotional event, the Omkara actor revealed exclusive details about her character from Karan Johar's Takht. According to reports, she will be seen playing the role of Jahanara Begam in the historical-drama. Here are all the details about Jahanara Begam and Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in Takht.

Who was Jahanara Begam?

Jahanara Begam was reportedly one of the most powerful women in medieval India. Jahanara was the elder daughter of Mughal King Shah Jahan and his most beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal. She, who was dear to Shah Jahan, used to reportedly spent most of her time playing chess with her father and indulging in poetry. A brave and strong woman, Jahanara Begam was throned as the First lady of India, after her mother's death.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will be breathing life to Jahanara Begam, considers Jahanara to be one of the main reasons for the feud between brothers Aurangazeb and Dara Shikoh, which reportedly is the premise of Takht. The movie, starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, has an ensemble cast consisting of Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor. Reportedly, the movie is in the scripting-process and the shooting will begin by April 2020.

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming movies

On the professional front, Kapoor has Raj Mehta's Good Newwz, which is slated to hit the marquee on December 27, 2019. Other than Good Newwz, she also will feature in Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie, starring Aamir Khan and Kapoor, will reportedly mark the Bollywood debut of South Indian star Vijay Sethupathi.

