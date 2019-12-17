Kareena Kapoor Khan Compares Akshay Kumar To Big B, Calls Him 'a Bona Fide Superstar'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar are currently gearing up for their upcoming release Good Newwz along with Dilljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. The duo last shared the screen space in Kambakkht Ishq. Besides being lauded for their onscreen chemistry, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar have also impressed masses with their cordial bond. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about her bond with Akshay Kumar and the latter's career graph. Here are all the details.

Also Read | Taimur Ali Khan Bursts Into Tears As He Misses His Mother Kareena Kapoor Khan; Watch Video

Kareena Kapoor Khan speaks about Akshay Kumar

Seems like Akshay Kumar is the current 'King Midas', as the actor’s recent releases have been well-received by the audience and critics, breaking several box office records. Akshay Kumar, who delivered 11 blockbusters in a row, is set to share screen space with Kareena Kapoor after 10 years. In a recently held media interaction, Kareena Kapoor revealed that she shares a thirty-year-old relationship with Kumar. The actor confessed that Akshay Kumar was the first person from the industry to know about her relationship with Saif Ali Khan. Speaking about Akshay’s career, Kareena Kapoor compared him to Amitabh Bachchan, as the actor is going through his best phase in his career and went on to call Akshay 'a bona fide superstar'.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Believes In The Unconventional,reveals One Thing She Is Afraid To Try

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Loathes The Word 'diva', Says Her PR Game Is Not Strong At All

Good Newwz

Kareena Kapoor Khan has several releases lined up in the coming year. The actor is gearing up for her next release, Good Newwz along with Akshay Kumar, Diljith Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz chronicles the story of a hilarious swap between two couples and the utter chaos which ensues later. The film also stars actors like Tisca Chopra and Gulshan Grover in prominent roles.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Scenes In Singham Returns Are 'Zabardast'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.