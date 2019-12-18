Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Scenes From 'Chup Chup Ke' That You Should Not Miss

Chup Chup Ke is a movie released in the year 2006. In this movie, we can see Shahid Kapoor in the lead role as a car maker named Jeetu and Karnne Kapoor as his leading lady and a sister of a rich Gujarati businessman. In the movie, a fisherman played by Paresh Rawal saves Jeetu from committing suicide, only to keep him as a security to a moneylender. After this, Jeetu is forced to pose as a man with hearing and speech impairment which results in hilarious consequences. This movie was loved by fans and has some of the most hilarious scenes in the Hindi film industry to date. Here are some best moments of Kareena Kapoor Khan from the movie.

When Kareena Kapoor and Neha Dhupia realise Shahid Kapoor's truth

In this song, Kareena Kapoor and Neha Dhupia find that Shahid can speak. This song starts with Bebo playing the piano and is surprised to find a new voice in the house. After this scene, Neha Dhupia subtly uses Shahid Kapoor for her benefit and then he also falls in love with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

When Kareena Kapoor and Neha Dhupia trick their uncle for money

In this scene, we can see Kareena Kapoor and Neha Dhupia go and trick their uncle into giving them money. At the same time, the uncle’s assistant is trying to stop him from doing so. But by the time he can convince him not to give money, he is threatened by Kareena Kapoor. It is one of the most hilarious scenes in the movie.

Kareena Kapoor is about to marry Shahid Kapoor

In this scene, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan confess to Jeetu’s fiancé telling her that she will not break a love that they had. Then Kareena says that she will move out of the way so that they can marry. But through a change of heart, Jeetu’s fiancé leaves to tell him to marry Kareena, giving the movie a happy ending.

