Kareena Kapoor's Movies Helmed By Female Directors And Producers

Kareena Kapoor is one of those actors who has been in Bollywood for more than two decades. Coming from one of the well-known families of Bollywood, Kareena ventured into the Hindi film industry and took Bollywood by storm. Kareena is a true “heroine” in every sense, who continues to rule the hearts of her fans. The gorgeous diva has stunned us with her moving performances and has proved that she is a born entertainer. From doing some extraordinary characters to giving box-office hits, she has many milestones in her career. Listed below are the times she was a part of movies helmed by female filmmakers.

Projects By Female Directors

Talaash

In the year 2012, Kareena Kapoor Khan starred alongside Aamir Khan in Reema Kagti’s directorial Talaash. The film also has Rani Mukerji in an important role. The plot of the crime-mystery drama movie revolves around an inspector (Aamir Khan) who recently lost his son and soon gets on a high profile murder case and also finds comfort in a prostitute (Kareena Kapoor Khan) who goes by the name Rosie.

The Indian Food Wisdom and The Art of Eating Right

In the year 2013, Kareena collaborated with nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar for the documentary film which was titled The Indian Food Wisdom and The Art of Eating Right. The film was all about our ancient wisdom on what to eat, how much to eat, when to eat, and other such healthy diet ideas. The film was an attempt to help overcome the ever conflicting information on food and weight loss.

Cameo in Luck By Chance

Zoya Akhtar’s directorial debut Luck By Chance featured Farhan Akhtar and Konkana Sen in the lead roles. However, many actors including Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, among others, made their cameo appearances in the film. The movie received mixed reviews from the critics and it wasn't that successful at the box office. The plot of the film was about struggling theatre artists and actors who are trying to get a break in Bollywood. The film also showcased the extent to which newcomers could go to try and become a big name in the entertainment industry.

Projects By Female Producers

Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding is a film that cannot be missed and has to be watched with your girl gang. The film showcases the friendship between four best friends who have been close friends since their childhood days. Hilarious series of events take place when one of them decides to get married. The film features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles. The 2018 movie is a comedy-drama directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Shobha Kapoor. The film was loved by their fans and audience and made a total of about Rs 138.8 crores at the box office.

Udta Punjab

The plot of the film Udta Punjab focused on the drug problem in the state of Punjab. The film featured Shahid Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. As per reports, the film ran into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification for its graphic depiction of drug abuse and explicit language. The film, however, received praise from critics and Alia’s acting got much appreciation. The film is directed by Abhishek Chaubey and produced by many including Shobha Kapoor

Cameo appearance in Naagin 3

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor and her Veere Di Wedding co-stars Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania shot a special integration with the cast of Naagin 3. For the unversed, Naagin is a supernatural drama fantasy drama produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The third season of Naagin aired from June 2, 2018, to May 26, 2019, with 103 episodes over-all.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film was reportedly in the filming stage but due to the on-going lockdown situation, the production of the film has been put on hold. The film is expected to release in December 2020. But it was also reported that the movie might get pushed to another release date, which is in April 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, no further official statement was given regarding the same.

