Kareena Kapoor's Songs For Every Mood; 'Bole Chudiyan' For Weddings To 'Raabta' For Lovers

Kareena Kapoor has been ruling Bollywood for a long time. Over a career span of two decades, the diva has essayed iconic characters like Pooja aka Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Geet from Jab We Met that can never be forgotten by fans. Kareena Kapoor has strived hard to reach the stardom that she is enjoying today. The actor has been a part of many hit songs that are perfect different moods. From Bole Chudiyan from K3G to Mauja Hi Mauja from Jab We Met, here are different Kareena Kapoor songs for various occasions and moods.

Bole Chuiyan for Wedding Shenanigans

Bole Chudiyan is a hit song from the multi-starrer movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Sonu Nigam, Amit Kumar, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Kavita Krishnamurthy are the artists who worked on the song. In the movie, Bole Chudiyan features Kareena Kapoor expressing his love for Hrithik Roshan while attending the ritual of Karva Chauth. Since the release of the movie, Bole Chudiyan has become an integral part of India’s wedding playlist. Bole Chudiyan is the perfect sangeet song.

Mauja Hi Mauja for Party lovers

Mauja Hi Mauja is a hit part number from the chartbuster film, Jab We Met. Featuring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, the upbeat Punjabi song makes people get grooving. Mauja Hi Mauja is sung by Mika Singh. Both Shahid and Kareena can be seen dressed in black ensembles in the song.

Ik Kudi for die-hard romantics

Ik Kudi is a perfect song for die-hard romantic people. The song is from the blockbuster hit, Udta Punjab. Ik Kudi has received the melodious voice of Shahid Mallya. The lyrics of the song describes a girl who is simple yet beautiful. It further says how flowers fall when she smiles but that girl is missing.

Aaoge Jab Tum for those who have had their heart-broken

Aaoge Jab Tum is a heartbreak song from the movie Jab We Met. The song features how Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor part their ways in the film. The melodious song is sung by Rashid Khan. The lyrics describe how a lover is desperately waiting to reunite with their lover.

Raabta for those madly in love

Raabta is a hit romantic song from Agent Vinod. The song has received the melodious voice of popular singer Arijit Singh. It features the hot chemistry of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan while escaping. It is a perfect song to dedicate to one’s lover.

