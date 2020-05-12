Kareena Kapoor's Blissful Beach Pictures Are Sure To Give Fans Summer Vibes

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is known for her charming smile and acting finesse. The actor made her debut on social media in March 2020 and since then, she has been quite active and keeps engaging her fans. Her Instagram handle is filled with throwback pictures and hilarious posts. Like many other actors, Kareena Kapoor also loves spending time on the beach. Bebo’s pictures from beachy vacations always impress fans. Therefore, we have compiled some of Kareena’s photos that prove she loves spending time on the beach.

Kareena Kapoor's photos that prove her love for beaches

Amid a nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, Kareena posted a throwback picture of herself at the beach, where she can be seen with her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. In the image, Kareena is seen wearing a red swimsuit and holding a coconut. Taimur is seen playing and Saif is looking at their adorable son.

The couple celebrated Taimur's second birthday Cape Town, South Africa. A set of pictures were shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan's team in which she looked stunning in a white dress. She is seen enjoying her spare time on the beach while soaking in the sun. She teamed her attire with a headscarf and pink vintage sunnies while enjoying the time on the beach.

Some other beach pictures of Kareena Kapoor

1. Good old times

2. Pool together in Maldives

3. Sunkissed picture

4. With the little munchkin

