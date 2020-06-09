Kareena Kapoor Wishes 'veere For Life' Sonam Kapoor On Birthday; Anushka Sharma Joins In

As Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor turned a year older on June 9, her friends from the industry flocked to social media with their wishes on the special day. Sonam’s Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan revisited old memories to extend her birthday wishes. Anushka Sharma also shared a throwback memory where she can be seen happily posing with the birthday girl.

Kareena Kapoor & Anushka Sharma extend birthday wishes

Kareena took to her Instagram page to pen a sweet wish for Sonam and also shared a beautiful memory from her wedding. In the throwback picture, Sonam in her wedding attire can be seen hugging Kareena. While captioning the post, the Good Newwz actress wrote that both are "veeres for life". The sweet memory shared by the actress is a reminder of the friendship that Sonam and Kareena share.

Apart from Kareena Kapoor, the Neerja actress also received special wishes from Anushka Sharma. Anushka also shared a smiling throwback picture on her Instagram story. In the photo, Sonam can be seen laughing her heart out while standing next to Anushka and embracing her. The adorable photo is a glimpse of their bond of friendship. Along with the photo, Anushka penned a lovable wish for Sonam and prayed for a lifetime of happiness for her.

Sonam Kapoor recently returned to Mumbai with her husband Anand Ahuja after spending her quarantine at their Delhi residence. The actress revealed that the celebrations for her birthday began a night before her birthday. The actor was surrounded by her loved ones as she cut her birthday cake post-midnight. For Sonam Kapoor’s birthday, the room was decorated with pink, red, and golden coloured balloons. There was a huge balloon arch that spelled ‘HBD’ and another one that had the numbers ‘35’. Sonam Kapoor shared a glimpse of the room in her Instagram video and it can be seen that the entire room was full of different shapes of balloons.

A huge bouquet of white coloured flowers and red roses were also a part of the decoration for Sonam Kapoor’s birthday. Rhea Kapoor also shared that Sonam Kapoor's birthday celebrations were dominated by pink and red coloured decorations. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja even shared a picture of herself cutting a few birthday cakes. She stated that she misses her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja.



