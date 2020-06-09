Kareena Kapoor Or Karisma Kapoor: Who Rocked All-white Manish Malhotra Saree Better?

Bollywood actors and sisters, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor have not only impressed fans with their acting prowess but also with their trendsetting fashion choices. From western to ethnic, both of them have time and again vowed the fashion police with their splendid looks. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor know how to keep their fashion game strong. They were previously spotted donning similar traditional ensembles. Have a look at it here:

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor opted for an elegant white saree by Manish Malhotra to attend one of her family events. The plain saree of the actor was draped over a sequential blouse featuring a plunging neckline. Kareena Kapoor accessorised her look statement earrings and rings. Smokey eye makeup, pink lips and flushed cheeks added elegance to her look. The Jab We Met actor left her sleek hair open to complete her look.

Karisma Kapoor

While Kareena Kapoor’s Manish Malhotra saree was plain, Karisma Kapoor’s saree white saree featured a golden-silver border. Her saree was draped over a sleeveless blouse which has floral work done towards the border of her neck. Karisma Kapoor’s look was accessorised with a diamond drop-down earrings and a statement clutch. Smoky eye makeup, liner and nude lips rounded off her makeup for this look. Sleek hair left open completed this traditional avatar of Karisma Kapoor.

Professional front

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s comedy-drama movie Angrezi Medium. Kareena Kapoor will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is loosely adapted from the American drama Forrest Gump. Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying supporting roles in Laal Singh Chaddha.

On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor was last seen essaying the role of Meira Sharma in Rupali Guha’s web series Mentalhood. Along with her, the series features Sanjay Suri, Shilpa Shukla, Shruti Seth and Sandhya Mridul in pivotal roles. The plot of Mentalhood revolves around different natures of mothers. It showcases how make their own way and try their best to raise their children.

