THESE Kareena Kapoor Songs Are Sung By The Melodious Playback Singer Alka Yagnik

After debuting in Bollywood alongside Abhishek Bachchans in 2000's romantic-drama Refugee, Kareena Kapoor has undoubtedly emerged as one of the most bankable leading ladies of the Hindi film industry. Kareena has time and again proved her mettle as an actor and has also successfully lived up to the 'Kapoor' legacy. Bebo will soon complete 20 years in the film fraternity with over 30 Bollywood films that she has starred in.

In her illustrious two-decade-long career, the Good Newwz actor has given the audience several chartbuster songs which are deemed evergreen. During her early days in the film industry, quite a few of Kareena Kapoor songs were sung by one of the most prolific female playback singers in the industry -- Alka Yagnik.

Alka Yagnik holds the record of the maximum number of female solos in her three-decade-long career as a playback singer. Thus, here is a list of Kareena Kapoor's songs which are sung by the melodious Alka Yagnik.

1) Tere Bina Tere Bina

Tere Bina Tere Bina is a song from the Kareena Kapoor and Fardeen Khan starrer Khushi, which released in 2003. The song is sung by Alka Yagnik along with Shan while the music was composed by Anu Malik. Kareena’s vivacious performance in the titular role, as well as her chemistry with Fardeen Khan, were both appreciated by the audience.

2) Jiya Maine Jiya

Yet another song from 2003's romantic-comedy Khushi, Jiya Maine Jiya is a romantic number sung by Alka Yagnik and the legendary playback singer Udit Narayan. The song's music is also composed by Anu Malik while its lyrics have been written by Sameer. Check out the song below:

3) Deewana Hai Dekho

Deewana Hai Dekho is an evergreen song from one of the most iconic films of Kareena Kapoor's career to date -- Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The melody is sung by Alka Yagnik and Sonu Nigam while its music is composed by Sandesh Shandilya. The music video features Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor and has over 42 million views on YouTube alone.

4) O Re Kanchi

O Re Kanchi is a song from yet another iconic film of Kareena Kapoor, Asoka which released in 2001. The dance number is sung by Alka Yagnik along with Shaan and its music is given by Anu Malik. The epic historical drama starred Kareena alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

(Image credit: Kareena Kapoor FC and Alka Yagnik Instagram)

