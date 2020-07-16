Kareena Kapoor Has Been Sister Karisma’s Biggest Cheerleader & These Pics Are Proof

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are one of the most adored siblings in Bollywood. From sharing some stunning pictures and videos with each other to lauding each other's achievements, the sisters always have each other's backs. It is not a hidden fact that Karisma Kapoor had always been treating fans with some lovely pictures of herself with Bebo along with the rest of the Kapoor clan. But ever since her younger sister Bebo made her foray into Instagram, she has been entertaining her fans with some beautiful pictures and videos which feature her sister as well. Here are some posts of the Angrezi Medium actor with her sister which are pure sibling goals.

'Wonder Women' Indeed

Kareena had taken to her social media to share a delightful selfie with her sister Karisma and her mother Babita Kapoor in this picture. While their mother Babita makes way for a lovely sight in black attire, Kareena and Karisma showcase their ultimate posing skills in the picture. While Kareena can be seen sporting a white attire, Karisma can be seen donning a yellow attire with her purple eye-shadow stealing the show.

The picture was taken from the screening of Karisma's recently released web series Mentalhood. The Biwi No 1 actor received loads of laurels from the fans as she made her debut in the digital space but her younger sister Kareena seemed to be her biggest cheerleader. Take a look at the picture:

Fond Memories and Bliss

Kareena sure does know to bring a smile on the face of her sister as she had an endearing tribute for the latter on the occasion of her birthday, on June 25, 2020. The Jab We Met actor took to her social media to share a collage of pictures with Karisma. Bebo shared some childhood pictures and an adorable childhood video with the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actor.

Not only that, but Kareena also shared some beautiful pictures of Karisma with the rest of their family along with Bebo's little munchkin Taimur. The Heroine actor celebrated Karisma's glorious career too in the post as she shared some snippets of the latter from her films with all the 3 Khans namely Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Take a look at the post:

Being sassy with the Girl Squad

Kareena, along with Karisma sure cannot go without the rest of their girl squad which includes Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhatt. Kareena shares this super stunning picture of her elder sister along with Malaika and Amrita to express how much she is missing them during the lockdown. Take a look at the post:

