Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan's Most Endearing PDA Moments

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are among the most popular couples in Bollywood. They often engage in PDA and rarely shy away from posing happily for the shutterbugs. Be it at a wedding, a film promotion, or a casual dinner date, Kareena and Saif are mostly spotted holding hands and smiling. Here are some of the most endearing PDA moments captured in pictures of Mr and Mrs Khan, take a look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's PDA Moments in Pics

After an Interactive Instagram session with their fans, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan posed for the paparazzi. Dressed in casuals both Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor looked uber-stylish. But what caught one's attention the most was the way Kareena Kapoor Khan pulled Saif's moustache. Bebo was seemingly in a fun mood when she suddenly grabbed the edges of Saif Ali Khan's moustache and teased him. Apparently, Saif was also enjoying this cute moment as he was striking a wide smile.

In this happy family picture, Saif and Kareena look happy as they're engaged in a conversation while walking at the airport. Accompanied by their son Taimur Ali Khan, the Bollywood couple looks wonderful together in this captivating picture, which speaks volumes about their chemistry. Check out the picture:

A few weeks back, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted this delightful picture of her and Saif Ali Khan on her official Insta handle. The married couple looks calm and relaxed in this garden photo, as they adore each other's company. Saif has a book in his hand, whereas Kareena is simply enjoying her alone time with her husband Saif in a natural surrounding. An adorable photo of the couple is certainly giving their fans some major relationship goals.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The drama film is slated for a December 2020 release. Whereas Saif Ali Khan's next is YRF's much-anticipated Bunty Aur Babli 2. Saif will be sharing screen space with his Hum Tum co-star Rani Mukerji in Bunty Aur Babli 2 after many years, directed by Varun V. Sharma.

