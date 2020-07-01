Times When Kareena Kapoor Khan Slayed In Manish Malhotra's Designs; See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is popular for her dressing style. Any outfit she wears and steps out of her house often makes it to the headlines, be it her gym looks, casual looks, airport look, or any other outfit, she slays in all. Kareena Kapoor Khan has many times donned Manish Malhotra’s couture. So, let’s take a look at the times when Bebo rocked in some stylish Manish Malhotra outfits-

Times when Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for Manish Malhotra outfits-

The beautiful Kareena Kapoor and dapper Saif Ali Khan together walked the ramp for one of Manish Malhotra's show. Kareena is a super stylish diva and the panache she carried in this attire is simply amazing. She is wearing a designer rose gold lehenga with heavy work and a silver sleeve-less blouse. The colour story and the cuts of the show was all an amalgamation of rose and deep colours with lots of textures and fabrics together. Have a look at her pics here-

Kareena Kapoor Khan in this Manish Malhotra couture looks impeccable. She is wearing a traditional intricate and handcrafted silver crystal lehenga, pairing it with a crystal scallop top perfect for a summer wedding. Her look is simply stunning and matched up with red lips, nude makeup, and Manish Malhotra jewellery in Kundan style.

Kareena Kapoor in this picture is wearing a Manish Malhotra attire which is a glamorous grey and silver lehenga. The high-waisted grey lehenga featured sheer silver layer over it which had a thick waist-band and flowed easily into a skirt. Bebo’s blouse had a deep, plunging neckline cut sleeves which had scalloped loose threads. To further amp up the look, she opted for a statement neckpiece, shimmery pink lids, sharp eyes and loads of mascara. Kareena Kapoor rounded out her look with blush pink cheeks, filled-in brows and a peachy nude lipstick.

Bebo wore this Manish Malhotra’s sequins saree for one of the episodes of Dance India Dance. Her saree was peach in colour matched up with a plunging neck silk bralette style blouse. Kareena accessorized her saree look with a beautiful stone necklace while keeping her makeup simple but elegant with nude hues. She complimented her peach coloured saree look with middle-parted loose wavy hair and lots of mascara.

Kareena Kapoor in this diamond-patterned metallic lehenga by the designer Manish Malhotra looks very beautiful. She opted for a loose frilled sleeves black blouse and sleek hair bun style. Bebo completed her look with matching black stud earrings, heavy eye make-up and nude lips.

Kareena Kapoor rocked the floor at Akash and Shloka Ambani’s wedding in this icy-clue lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Her attire was styled by Tanya Ghavri, and this ethereal Manish Malhotra number was paired with jewellery by ABF Jewels and Raniwala Jewelers. Her cape patterned outfit and choker style neckpiece was matched up with a frizzy middle-parted pony-tail.

