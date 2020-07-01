Kareena Kapoor Or Ameesha Patel: Who Shared A Better Chemistry With Hrithik Roshan?

Hrithik Roshan began his Bollywood career by assisting father Rakesh Roshan in direction. He made debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and has now become one of the highly acclaimed actors of the Bollywood industry. During the initial stage of his career, Hrithik Roshan starred in several movies with Kareena Kapoor and Ameesha Patel, respectively. And their chemistry too was loved by moviegoers.

Hrithik Roshan & Kareena Kapoor

Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor first collaborated together for Subhash Ghai’s 2000 movie Yaadein. The movie featured an ensemble cast however it failed to perform at the box office. Later, the duo dropped a bomb on the silver screen in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Kareena Kapoor’s cult character Pooja aka Poo will always be considered one of her best performances on the silver screen. The movie was a massive success at the box office. Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor’s on-screen chemistry was highly acclaimed by fans and critics alike.

(Image Source: Stills from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)

ALSO READ| Times Hrithik Roshan Played The Role Of Character With Emotional & Traumatic Past

The duo appeared once again in Kunal Kohli’s romantic-drama Mujhse Dosti Karoge. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji, the love triangle of three friends were much loved by the audiences. Lastly, Hrithik and Kareena were seen in Mein Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, although the movie was a commercial failure, the chemistry shared by Hrithik-Kareena went on to received critical reception from fans and critics alike.

ALSO READ| Kriti Sanon, Hrithik Roshan & Other Actors Who Have Upcoming Movie Sequels

Hrithik Roshan & Ameesha Patel

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai marks the Bollywood debut of both Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. The romantic thriller became one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. Hrithik Roshan gained stardom overnight as soon as the film was released and was also regarded as “Millennial Superstar” by fans. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the movie revolves around a young girl who meets the doppelganger of her deceased boyfriend and gets a chance to find the murderers of her lover. Even the songs from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai were a massive hit.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan & Katrina Kaif Starrer 'Bang Bang!' Is Treat For The Eyes; Here's Why

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel were last seen together in Vikram Bhatt’s 2002 movie Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage. The drama movie follows the life of a girl whose father is a rich criminal industrial tycoon. She falls in love with a college boy however, they have to face objection from her father. Although the movie failed to perform at the box office, the chemistry shared between Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel was loved by the fans.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan's 'Dhoom 2' Is A Film You Should Watch Again Because Of These Reasons

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.