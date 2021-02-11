Kareena-Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain summoned by ED in MLA's money-laundering case probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Armaan Jain in a case pertaining to the investigation of money laundering allegations related to Shiv Sena Member of Legislative Assembly Pratap Sarnaik. The actor, who is the grandson of Raj Kapoor and cousin of Kareena and Ranbir, is said to be close to Vihang Sarnaik, son of the MLA. Vihang Sarnaik too had been questioned multiple times in the investigation into the allegations against private security firm TOPS group.

Armaan Jain summoned by ED

As per reports, the Enforcement Directorate authorities performed searches at Armaan Jain's residence. The officals reportedly found suspicious details in the conversations between him and Vihang Sarnaik, said to be close friends.

Armaan is the son of Rima Jain, who is the daughter of legendary actor-director Raj Kapoor, and Manoj Jain. Armaan had made his debut with the movie Lekar Hum Deewana Dil produced by Saif Ali Khan.

He is often seen at the gatherings of the Kapoor family which also have his cousins, Kareena, Ranbir, Karisma Kapoor. His brother Aadar Jain is also an actor, having made his debut with the movie Qaidi Band in 2019.

Sena MLA under ED lens in money-laundering case

Pratap Sarnaik's name emerged in the case when the ED conducted searches at 10 locations including offices and residential premises in Mumbai and Thane linked to him on November 25. The officials had seized electronic devices like a computer, before questioning his son Vihang Sarnaik. Sarnaik's close associate Amit Chandole was arrested the next day, and he was then remanded to judicial custody.

Pratap Sarnaik appeared before the ED after repeated summons on December 10. He had then said, "I was called by the ED officers. I have come here after two summons because there were some reasons due to which I could not come before. I have answered all the questions they asked be it political, business-related or personal. I did not feel that there was anything wrong in this case."

He added, "I told them that if there was some corruption with TOPS Security, it should come out in public. They have my full co-operation in this case."

