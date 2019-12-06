Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif And Taimur Pose For Photos During At Family Get-together

Saif Ali Khan along with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son, Taimur often make for an adorable family portrait. The trio often embarks on vacations and some fun trips with their pictures going viral all over social media. Recently a picture of the super cute Taimur along with his father Saif at the airport was going viral on social media. Little did fans know, they were heading to the Pataudi palace for a small getaway. A few pictures from the palace have been circulated online which show Saif along with Kareena and Taimur posing for a family portrait. By the looks of the recent pictures of the family, they are having a gala time at the Pataudi Palace. They are also accompanied by Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu. Check out the picture.

Kareena can be seen posing with some fans at the Pataudi Palace

But what stole the show is the adorable Taimur who can be seen sticking his tongue out in the picture. His cute cousin Inaaya Naumi seems to have hidden in the picture. Saif's mother and yesteryear actor Sharmila Tagore is also present in the picture. In another picture, one can see Bebo obliging some fans for a picture at the entrance of the Pataudi Palace. The actor is looking lovely in a dark blue full-sleeved tee along with blue pants. Check out the pictures here.

Saif will be seen in the film Tanhaaji: The Unsung Warrior

Another picture has Saif and Kareena along with Soha and Kunal posing for a lovely picture. They seem to be enjoying the lovely wintery vibes as they can be seen clad in warm clothes and Saif can also be seen enjoying a glass of wine. On the work front, Kareena is busy shooting for the film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. She will also be seen in the film Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar. Saif will be seen in the film Tanhaaji: The Unsung Warrior. He will be seen opposite Ajay Devgn and Kajol in the movie. He will be essaying the role of the main antagonist in the movie.

