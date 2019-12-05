Saif Ali Khan Tries To Calm Down A Crying Taimur; Video Goes Viral

While Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy shooting for her next film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Amritsar, Daddy Saif Ali Khan has it all under control. The actor was recently spotted with son Taimur Ali Khan at the airport but a video of him pacifying the crying kid has gone viral. In a calm and polite way, Saif was captured talking to Taimur where he was trying to console him because he was crying. Watch the video —

Saif Ali Khan was spotted looking on point at the red carpet of an event

Saif in an interview once said, "Timtim is more media-savvy than either me or Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan). He calls the photographers 'Mediawale'. He thinks Mediawale is a name! One of his favourite games is to point my camera at people. He will say 'khichik khichik khichik' and pretend to be 'Mediawale'!"

Kareena Kapoor confesses declining Saif Ali Khan's proposal,said 'want to know you better'

Talking to a leading tabloid in 2018, Saif had revealed: "When I come home after work and find Taimur sleeping, I feel bad. We shoot long hours, but if I haven’t packed up even after 8 pm, I feel uncomfortable because it means taking away time from my son. In my growing-up years, my parents taught me about the importance of respecting family space. My father (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) was a cricketer and mother (Sharmila Tagore) is an actress, and they both had hectic schedules. However, we learnt that it is important to talk about other things, too, at home and that’s how life becomes beautiful."

Luke Kenny hints at a musical collaboration with Sacred Games co-star Saif Ali Khan

What's next for Saif Ali Khan?

Saif Ali Khan was last seen as an Afghan warrior in Navdeep Singh's Laal Kaptaan. In the upcoming year, the actor will be seen in Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara which is the Hindi adaptation of John Green's book The fault In Our stars featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and newcomer Sanjana Sanghi in prominent roles. The actor is also currently filming for Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman in which he will be seen alongside Fitoor actor Tabu. He has also committed to star in Pavan Kirpalani's directorial venture, Bhoot Police, a comedy-horror featuring an ensemble cast, including Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.

Saif Ali Khan's childhood pic surfaces, here's why netizens have a hard time believing it

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.