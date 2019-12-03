Kareena Kapoor Khan Aces Her Airport Look In Metallic Green, See Pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is gearing up for her upcoming release Good Newwz, has time and again proved her mettle as an actor, as she has delivered several path-breaking performances throughout her career. Besides being lauded for her love for onscreen demeanour and precision as an actor, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also impressed masses with her experiments in fashion. Recently, the actor was spotted in Mumbai Airport in Indian attire as she jetted off to Amritsar, leaving fashion lovers impressed. Here are all the details.

Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps it casual in traditional attire

Be it a grand Diwali party or a playdate with Taimur, Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps her fashion foot forward each time she steps out of the house. Recently, Kareena Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai airport, as the actor left the city to visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar, following Aamir Khan's footsteps ahead of her upcoming release, Laal Singh Chadha. Keeping her look simple. Kapoor opted for a metallic-green salwar kameez with a dupatta, accessorising her look with a pitch-black shade and simple Kolhapuri sandals. Take a look at Kareena’s fashion statement:

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the professional front

Kareena Kapoor is singing to the tune of success, as the actor has several releases lined up in the coming year. Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for her next release, Good Newwz along with Akshay Kumar, Diljith Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars actors like Tisca Chopra and Gulshan Grover in prominent roles. Kareena Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated period drama, Takht.

