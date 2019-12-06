Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif, Soha And Kunal Enjoy Winter Vibes At The Pataudi House

Recently Saif Ali Khan and his adorable son Taimur Ali Khan were spotted at the airport as they headed off to the Pataudi Palace for a much-needed vacay. Soon, Kareena Kapoor Khan also joined the duo after wrapping up the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha. Soha Ali Khan along with husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya were also present at the palace. Some of the pictures of teh lovely family enjoying their vacay has been going viral on social media. Recently Kunal took to his social media handle to share a lovely picture which has him posing along with Soha, Kareena and Saif.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Tries To Calm Down A Crying Taimur; Video Goes Viral

Kareena, Saif, Soha and Kunal can be seen enjoying the winter in the picture

The family can be seen enjoying the winter vibes as they are all decked up in winter clothes. Kareena can be seen looking lovely in a printed sweater tee which she paired with black pants and leather boots. Saif is looking every bit the royal Nawab as he is decked up in a white kurta pyjama along with a long black shawl while enjoying a glass of wine. Kunal can be seen looking dapper in a bomber jacket and pants. Soha can be seen looking pretty in a tee and pants which she has paired up with a long checkered overcoat. Check out the picture here.

Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the film Tahaaji: The Unsung Warrior

On the work front, Kareena was busy shooting for the film Laal Singh Chaddha in Amritsar. She also visited The Golden Temple in the city. She is also gearing up for the film Good Newwz where she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Bebo will also be seen in the Karan Johar directorial magnum opus Takht. The film will also star Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen in the film Tanhaaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite Ajay Devgn and Kajol. He was last seen in the film Laal Kaptaan where his performance was positively received by the audience.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Has An Apt Reply For Trolls On Being Asked To Stay At Home

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Aces Her Airport Look In Metallic Green, See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.