Priyanka Chopra Is Missing 'Panda', Shares An Adorable Pic With The Husky

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to Instagram to share an adorable photo. The actor uploaded a picture wherein she is hugging ‘Panda’ and said that he misses him. Read on to know more about the story and check the fans' reactions:

Priyanka Chopra is missing ‘Panda’

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram yesterday on December 23, 2020, to share a picture of her as she tightly hugged her pet husky Panda. The picture also features Chopra’s chihuahua, Diana who is looking at them as her mother smothers Panda with love. For caption, Priyanka wrote – “Miss you @pandathepunk” followed by the paw print and dog emojis.

The post has been liked over 864k times by the followers and fans of the actor. Preity Zinta went ‘Aww’ in the comments under the post, while several others showered love on the picture. Take a look at the comments here.

Diana’s Post about ‘Priyanka and Panda’

In a fun take, Priyanka shared the same picture through her doggo Diana’s Instagram account and wrote a goofy caption on her behalf. The picture sees Diana in a stance as if she is jealous of her mom hugging Panda. The caption under the post read, “Every pup has his day” followed by a side-glance emoji. The comments saw some really fun reactions by the followers on the account. Have a look.

The Chopra-Jonas Pets

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have three pets together, of which Priyanka had Diana a long time ago in 2016 even before she was with Jonas; the other two, Gino and Panda were adopted by them recently. Diana, the Chihuahua is the oldest and has been a part of various posts on Priyanka’s feed several times and the actor has been spotted with her too. In November 2019, the couple adopted Gino who is a German Shepherd and recently in August 2020, they brought home Panda, a husky.

