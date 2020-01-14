Kareena Kapoor Khan Went On A Water Diet To Get Fit? Actress Recalls The Major Blunder

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true blue diva in all her glory. The actor never fails to entice her fans with her ravishing sartorial choices and her svelte body.

The Good Newzz actor has had a rollercoaster ride of a journey in the film industry. But that did not stop her for being a major inspiration to her fans when it comes to leading a healthy and disciplined lifestyle. From tying the knot at the peak of her career to embracing motherhood with ease or speaking about various issues actors face in the film industry, Bebo has never shied away from anything.

Kareena regrets her 'zero figure' trend

Kareena has never hidden her flaws as well. It is not a hidden fact that she created a sensation on her 'zero figure' during the film Tashan. Kareena recently revealed to an esteemed magazine that now she thinks it was a bad idea. She further revealed how at the age of 27, she did not hesitate to go to extreme lengths for a role.

The Heroine actor further stated that how staying in the showbiz for a long time has made her mature over time. Kareena also said that being fit is her main mantra and she tries to stick to that in any cost.

Kareena revealed she made many mistakes in her diet in the past

Not only that, but Kareena Kapoor also spoke about her diet regrets in the interview. She revealed that she did many foolish things in the past without even thinking about the repercussions. She made an interesting revelation where she said that she used to try these various water diets and used to also change her diet, every two days.

The Jab We Met actor also stated that she would consume small proportions of vegetables to reduce the water intake in her body. However, despite all her mistakes, there is no denying that Bebo is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood currently and is definitely an inspiration to many.

