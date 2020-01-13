Sonakshi Sinha To Step Into Web World After Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Online streaming platforms have dominated the entertainment space. Since the emergence of these platforms, the traditional cinema space has faced a fitting competitor. As a result, many famous stars from our beloved movies are in transition to the online space. The platforms are known to deliver a variety of choices when it comes to filming and also provides the artists with ample creative liberty.

Sonakshi Sinha to make her digital debut

According to an entertainment daily, Sonakshi Sinha will also be joining the array of actors who shined on the OTT platforms. As per the same report, the actor has reportedly been offered two shows. The Dabangg actor has picked her choice of script and will soon star in it. The portal also mentioned that the show is a dark thriller with the title of Fallen. The makers have kept things close and have not revealed much about the show.

The show, however, is said to be made on the same lines as the popular serial killer show Dexter. The makers confirmed that Sonakshi’s role in the series was written specifically for her. The makers added that the actor was excited about this project and immediately selected this project out of the two offered to her. She will also be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India which is expected to release this year.

Not too long ago, Saif Ali Khan was in the limelight for his brilliant portrayal of Sartaj Singh from the popular show Sacred Games on Netflix. The star was appreciated for his work and praised among fans as well. Joining him in his online journey is his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan who according to an entertainment portal is also going to star in a web series sanctioned by Karan Johar. Janhvi Kapoor was also seen in Ghost Stories on Netflix.

