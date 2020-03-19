Karishma Tanna Or Tara Sutaria: Who Wore The Black Outfit Better?

Karishma Tanna is one of the highest-paid actors of the Indian television industry while Tara Sutaria made her debut in Bollywood, very recently. When it comes to slaying in an outfit, the two divas always manage to look perfect. Recently, the two were seen in very similar looking black gowns, walking for the ramp. Take a look at who wore the outfit better.

Karishma Tanna or Tara Sutaria: Who wore it better?

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna recently walked the ramp for a fashion designer in a black gown. The figure-hugging gown looked perfect on the diva, and she completed the look with smokey eyes and nude coloured lipstick. What was the highlight of her entire outfit was the neckpiece she chose for her outfit.

Karishma Tanna wore earrings that matched her neckpiece and also wore a bracelet. Karishma Tanna looked stunning as she walked down the ramp and let her wavy hair down.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria too wore a similar outfit for an award function. Tara Sutaria looked stunning in an off-shoulder gown which also had a high slit. Tara Sutaria looked like a princess in that outfit and went for a minimal makeup. She wore fish stud earrings which also had a pearl on it.

For the makeup, Tara Sutaria went for a pink eye shadow and went for winged eyeliner. For the hair, Tara Sutaria tied her hair in a neat bun which made her look elegant.

