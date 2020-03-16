Karishma Tanna Extends Support To Neha Dhupia Amid 'Roadies Revolution' Controversy

Neha Dhupia was recently subjected to heavy trolling on social media when a video of her from the show Roadies Revolution went viral. The video featured Neha Dhupia expressing controversial remarks along with the use of harsh abuses towards a contestant on her show. The video made rounds on the internet and various meme pages across social media were seen trolling Neha Dhupia for her views. Now, well-known television actor Karishma Tanna has expressed her views about the controversy.

Karishma Tanna's views on Neha Dhupia's recent controversy

Karishma Tanna was recently featured in a fashion show and was asked to express her views about Neha Dhupia getting trolled on social media. Karishma Tanna was quick to state that being an actor makes a person vulnerable to online trolling. She concluded her views by expressing that though Neha Dhupia has been subjected to merciless trolling on the internet, Karishma is sure she handled it professionally and maturely.

Neha Dhupia had also expressed her views about the situation through an open letter posted on Instagram. In the post, Neha Dhupia expressed that she does not support any form of violence in any relationship but also noted that she is saddened over the harassment which her family & close friends are facing. After Neha Dhupia's open letter, various people from the internet industry also stood in her support. Check out Neha Dhupia's open letter & celebrity reaction below -

“No matter what.. physical abuse or assault is not acceptable” https://t.co/agwyV91avz — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) March 15, 2020

Cowards hit women...If you call them out, their ilk hides behind the anonymity and safety of social media and threatens to hit and assault women. Neha, stay strong. https://t.co/1NTDEoCGto — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 15, 2020

