Karishma Tanna, Shakti Mohan, Katrina Kaif Know How To Style A Saree Right; See Pics

A saree can be styled in various ways. Fans often look up to celebrities to get an idea of how to style their saree. Fashion icons such as Shakti Mohan, Karishma Tanna and many more have raised the style quotient with their outfits. Here’s taking a look at draping sarees like these divas. Karishma Tanna’s easy-breezy saree is perfect for a date night. The actor opted for a baby pink embroidered sheer saree. Karishma Tanna completed her look by opting for curly hair, dewy makeup, and minimal jewellery.

Shakti Mohan’s elegant saree is perfect for a wedding. She sported a blush pink sheer saree with an embroidered blouse. She opted for statement jewellery, her hair tied into a bun and dewy makeup.

Katrina Kaif sported an off-white sheer saree with mirror work on it. The actor completed the look with wavy hair, diamond earrings and bangles, and dewy makeup. See below.

Karishma Tanna donned a printed silk saree with a plain blouse. The actor looked elegant as she opted for a high ponytail, bright makeup, and an oxidised Kada. Take a look at the picture below.

Rakul Preet Singh sported a light green sheer saree and a white blouse with a similar design. The actor looked stunning as she opted for a sleek bun, dewy makeup and oxidised jhumkas. Check out the picture below.

