Karishma Tanna, Shakti Mohan, Katrina Kaif Know How To Style A Saree Right; See Pics

Bollywood News

A saree is known to be one of the most elegant outfits that one can don. Here's taking a look at saree outfits sported by Karishma Tanna and many more.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Karishma Tanna

A saree can be styled in various ways. Fans often look up to celebrities to get an idea of how to style their saree. Fashion icons such as Shakti Mohan, Karishma Tanna and many more have raised the style quotient with their outfits. Here’s taking a look at draping sarees like these divas. Karishma Tanna’s easy-breezy saree is perfect for a date night. The actor opted for a baby pink embroidered sheer saree. Karishma Tanna completed her look by opting for curly hair, dewy makeup, and minimal jewellery.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Shakti Mohan’s elegant saree is perfect for a wedding. She sported a blush pink sheer saree with an embroidered blouse. She opted for statement jewellery, her hair tied into a bun and dewy makeup.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakti Mohan (@mohanshakti) on

Katrina Kaif sported an off-white sheer saree with mirror work on it. The actor completed the look with wavy hair, diamond earrings and bangles, and dewy makeup. See below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Also read | Karishma Tanna's Cool And Comfy Casuals Are Wardrobe Goals | See Pics

Karishma Tanna donned a printed silk saree with a plain blouse. The actor looked elegant as she opted for a high ponytail, bright makeup, and an oxidised Kada. Take a look at the picture below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Also read | Karishma Tanna Vs Shakti Mohan: Who's Pastel Colour Lehenga Would You Opt For?

Rakul Preet Singh sported a light green sheer saree and a white blouse with a similar design. The actor looked stunning as she opted for a sleek bun, dewy makeup and oxidised jhumkas. Check out the picture below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on

Also read | Karishma Tanna VS Shakti Mohan - Who Rocked The Pastel Lehenga Better?

Also read | Karishma Tanna Has A Perfect Summer Body And These Pics Prove It; See

 

 

Published:
