Karishma Tanna's Cool And Comfy Casuals Are Wardrobe Goals | See Pics

Karishma Tanna is counted amidst the one of the most sought after names on Indian Television. The stunning lady started her acting career by featuring in small screen's iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Post that, Karishma has done a variety of shows from comedy, drama, to reality tv., and has aced in all genres. In fact, she has acted in some successful Bollywood films as well like Grand Masti and Sanju. Apart from her craft, it's Karishma Tanna's uber-chic taste in fashion, which has garnered a lot of attention lately.

KT's dressing sense is impeccable and so is her flawless skin. She looks gorgeous in any and every outfit she wears, and it is evident from Karishma Tanna's photos on her social media handles. From her choice of unconventional red-carpets to her alluring casual outfits, Karishma sure knows the art of charming her fans. Karishma's fashion sense has evolved over the years to a massive height. Take a look at some of her most cool-casual fashion statements in the recent past.

Karishma Tanna's cool and comfy casual outfits

Karishma slays in a one-shoulder denim jumpsuit

Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma Tanna's printed co-ord outfits is a must-have this spring season

Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

The Sanju actor looks dreamy in this wondrous white sleeveless top and straight corduroy pants

Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

This casual look by Karishma Tanna in faded blue denim and tangerine crop top is a perfect blend of style and comfort

Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

The Grand Masti actor looks super-nifty in this multi-coloured flared skirt and black spaghetti top.

Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

This lemon-coloured short dress with plunging neckline is a real-steal from Karishma's casual-wear ensemble

Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

On the work front, Karishma Tanna is currently seen in Colors TV's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. Karishma is amidst the highest-paid contestants on the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi is hosted by movie mogul Rohit Shetty.

