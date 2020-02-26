Karishma Tanna VS Shakti Mohan - Who Rocked The Pastel Lehenga Better?

Both Karishma Tanna and Shakti Mohan are evidently two of the most known faces from the entertainment world. While Shakti is known for her brilliant dance moves, Karishma Tanna has amazed fans with her acting skills. The two are also avid social media users and can be seen posting some of the best photos in fashionable outfits. Be it western or ethnic, both Karishma Tanna and Shakti Mohan are often seen rocking the best outfits on social media.

Also read: Shakti Mohan's throwback photo proves she was an achiever since school days, see pic

Though the two celebrities have distinct personalities, both Shakti Mohan and Karishma Tanna can be seen wearing the pastel lehenga in recent posts. They are both known for their unique style statements and this common thread of outfits has brought upon a question of who wore the pastel lehenga better. Check out Shakti Mohan and Karishma Tanna in pastel lehengas below.

Also read: Shakti Mohan is like every girl obsessed with flowers in this adorable throwback video

Karishma Tanna vs Shakti Mohan

Also read: Karishma Tanna's top 5 outfits which are perfect for a romantic date

Both Karishma Tanna and Shakti Mohan sported the ethnic pastel lehenga and looked utterly gorgeous in them. While Shakti Mohan's pastel lehenga is not heavily embroidered as she went for a much-refined look, Karishma Tanna, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a pastel lehenga with heavy embroidery work thus making it a much extravagant affair.

Also read: Urvashi Rautela Vs Karishma Tanna: Who wore the multi-coloured bling dress better?

Also read: Karishma Tanna has a perfect summer body and these pics prove it; see

Image courtesy - Karishma Tanna and Shakti Mohan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.