Karishma Tanna Vs Shakti Mohan: Who's Pastel Colour Lehenga Would You Opt For?

Karishma Tanna is a well-known face in both film and television industry. She was a part of well-known television shows such as Kyunki.. Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Qayamat ki Raat, and was also seen in movies like Sanju and Grand Masti. Karishma has grown with her success and in terms of her fashion sense over the years. We periodically see her posting on social media in various jaw-dropping outfits.

However, another starlet who recently stunned her fans is dancer Shakti Mohan. Shakti is one of the best dancers in India. She started her dance journey by winning Dance India Dance season 2. She never fails to wow her fans by her dance moves. Check out both their pastel lehenga looks below to take fashion inspiration from-

Karishma Tanna VS Shakti Mohan - Who rocked the pastel lehenga better?

Shakti Mohan is seen wearing an amazing lehenga which is of pastel colour with golden work. She is wearing a patterned blouse, netted lehenga and has draped over her outfit with a dupatta. Her dupatta has a peach color border which makes the outfit even more attractive. She complements the outfit with a golden pearl necklace, mang tikka, and huge earrings. She looks perfect with her hair all tied up and a smile on her face.

Coming to Karishma Tanna, she is seen wearing a green pattern blouse, and green embroidery lehenga with pastel blue colour dupatta. She complements her outfits with a huge necklace. She looks beautiful with natural makeup with pink lipstick and a perfect hairdo.

Both the divas are looking absolutely stunning in these ensembles. Their make-up and hairstyles are perfect and the look is perfect to try out for your next festive outing.

