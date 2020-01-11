Karishma Tanna Swings Through The Weekend In THESE Throwback Pictures

Karishma Tanna is one of the most prominent celebrities the Indian television circuit has today. She has featured in several television shows and fans have loved her performances. She was seen in Naagin and also was the first runner up for Bigg Boss in the year 2014.

The actor is widely admired for her glamorous style statements. Not to miss her vacation pictures that have time and again stormed the internet. On Saturday, Karishma took to her Instagram to share a series of throwback pictures, showcasing her weekend vibes.

Watch Karishma Tanna swinging through her weekend

The Naagarjuna: Ek Yodha and Qayamat Ki Raat actor escaped to the Maldives to ring in her New Year 2020 with her mother. She also celebrated her birthday in the Maldives. Ever since she reached her destination, her photos from her trip have made fans green in envy.

From her photos in the red bikini to her alluring snaps by the beach, Tanna was seen having the time of her life in the Maldives. Not to miss her black swimwear that received pouring love from fans.

Once again on Saturday, reminiscing her memories from the trip, Karishma Tanna shared a series of throwback photographs. Donning an abstract print casual dress, watch how Karishma drives away her weekend blues. In the caption, she wrote, 'Take me back the beach and salty air'. See pictures.

Also Read | Jennifer Winget's Different Television Shows And Her Mesmerising Looks In Them

Also Read | Karishma Tanna And Other TV Celebrities That Are Giving Fans Major Vacay Goals For NYE

Karishma had recently shot for the promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 wearing a school uniform. She further went on to announce that those pictures were from the upcoming promo for the stunt-based reality show. The show will be hosted by Rohit Shetty and will reportedly go on air as soon as Bigg Boss 13 ends.

Also Read | Karishma Tanna Goes Back To School In This Promo Shoot For Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Also Read | Karishma Tanna's Latest Pic From Her Maldives Vacay Reminds Fans Of 'Baywatch'

(Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.