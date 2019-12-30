Karishma Tanna And Other TV Celebrities That Are Giving Fans Major Vacay Goals For NYE

Television actors often head for a vacation and take some time off, after shooting for months at a stretch. The actors often manage to give fans vacation goals as they share photographs on social media. Here are some of the most memorable trips taken by television celebrities that give out major vacation goals.

TV celeb vacation pictures

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna gave her followers major vacation goals when she was seen spending a glorious time on the beautiful beaches of Maldives. She uploaded several playful pictures of herself enjoying on the beach and having a good time. The actor has since then been frequently adding photographs from her trip.

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta recently shared photos of himself amidst some unique graffiti paintings abroad. The actor is an avid traveller and often shares his moments from his wondrous travels. The Ishqbaaz actor shared several photos of his trip to Japan. The actor and his wife Jankee Parekh were visiting the country for the cherry blossom festival.

Shama Sikander

Shama is known for her travel diaries as she enjoys travelling. Her Instagram page is filled with vacay goals and fans really appreciate her moments. This year she was seen spending time in Dubai with her buddies. The Balveer actor was also spotted in Japan at the same time as Nakuul to enjoy the beautiful festival. The actor was seen enjoying herself, donning a beautiful Kimono and grooving to some melodious tunes.

Aashka Goradia

Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent are all about exploring new destinations and travelling around the world. The couple has a dedicated page on Instagram to capture all their travel adventures. The page has garnered several followers and fans often express their amusement watching the couple unravel beautiful destinations.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta was spotted spending time with her in-laws and son in London. The ex-Bigg boss contestant is currently shooting for her television series Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Amidst all this, she was happy to be spending time with her son in the UK.

Hina Khan

The actor is often seen going on a vacation when she is not shooting. She was spotted in Dubai having a great time amidst the sand dunes. She gave her fans major vacation goals as she shared pictures of it on social media.

