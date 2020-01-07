Karishma Tanna is one of the most loved celebrities on the television circuit. She recently shot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 along with Karan Patel, Balraj Syal, Amruta Khanvilkar and a couple of other contestants. The actor posted a picture of herself wearing a school uniform as she posed joyfully in the pictures. The look is speculated to be an ideal look for the season of the much-anticipated game show according to a news portal.

Karishma Tanna goes back to school in this promo shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

The Naagin actor further went on to announce that those pictures were indeed from the upcoming promo for the stunt-based reality show. The show will be hosted by Rohit Shetty and will go on air as soon as Bigg Boss 13 ends. Initially, the show was going to go on air much sooner. However, with Big Boss 13 getting extended, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 had to be pushed further.

Ekta Kapoor and Amruta Khanvilkar were seen commenting on her photograph soon after Karishma posted it. Her followers too were quick to comment on how gorgeous and charming she looked in the pictures. Fans even mentioned that they were eager to witness her in the promo and cannot wait for the show to finally go on air.

