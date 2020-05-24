Karisma Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of 'Chef' Saif Ali Khan's Mutton Biryani, Wishes Fans On Eid

Bollywood actors have been celebrating the festive occasion of Eid al-Fitr this year by staying indoors as the entire nation remains under lockdown and people are advised to practice social distancing. Meanwhile, they have been sharing interesting updates from their lives to keep their fans and followers entertained through social media. On Sunday afternoon, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the 'insane lunch' made by her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan's husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

Karisma Kapoor posted a picture of a plateful of the sumptuous looking delicious mutton biryani and tagged it as 'Yum!' as she wished her fans 'Eid Mubarak' through the caption. She also wrote, "Chef Saifu bestt mutton biryani ever!!" and complimented actor Saif Ali Khan for the meal. Her sister and Kurbaan actor Kareena Kapoor shared the same picture through her Instagram story.

Have a look:

Karisma Kapoor has also been putting her time under lockdown to good use by acing her culinary skills as she often posts updates of her baking sessions while at home. Recently, Kareena Kapoor had shared a post through Instagram and had given a special shout-out to 'the best sister in the world' Karisma Kapoor by giving a glimpse of a big piece of chocolate cake made by her.

She wrote, "Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world @therealkarismakapoor... â¤ï¸

And yes, that’s Mr. Khan being grumpy at the back... zoom in ðŸ˜‹". Karisma replied to her by saying, “Yay ! Glad lockdown has come to good use and I can bake for my family and friends. Alternate profession maybe @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Have a look:

On the work front

It has been years since Karisma Kapoor has left the acting business in Bollywood. For a couple of years, Karisma stayed off acting and was not seen anywhere on-screen. However, Karisma recently made a comeback into the world of acting with Ekta Kapoor’s web-series, Mentalhood. The show premiered on ALT Balaji, on March 11, 2020, and has received a lot of love from the fans.

