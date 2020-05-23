Karisma Kapoor Shares Pic Of Taimur Watching Brother Kiaan During His Taekwondo Class

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on Instagram, she has been treating fans with some amazing pictures of her family and her little munchkin, Taimur. Kareena has been quite active in sharing some adorable moments from her quarantine period. Before Kareena’s debut on the platform, her sister Karisma used to share unseen pictures of Taimur. And now once again, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress shared a cute picture of “Tim” watching Karisma’s son, Kiaan during his taekwondo class.

Karisma Kapoor shares an adorable pic

Karisma took to her Instagram page and shared a cute screenshot of how the little one can be seen curiously watching his brother, Kiaan at his taekwondo class on a video call. In the lovely snap, the little Taimur can be seen lying while resting on his hands and eagerly watching his brother showing off some moves while practicing taekwondo.

While captioning the post, Karisma tried to show the between the brothers during the lockdown. She also called the two her “jaans.” While this is one of the sweetest family moments ever, it also shows how everyone is adapting to the 'new normal'.

Several people stormed the comment section after seeing the picture. Karisma’s girl gang member and BFF Amrita Arora was the first one to pour in her love for the picture with heart-shaped emoticons. Another user praised the beauty of the Taimur and wrote that this picture is really cute. A third user compared Taimur’s pet name Tim with that of comic character Tin Tin. Another user chimed in and thanked Karisma Kapoor for sharing such a cute and adorable snap of Taimur on social media.

The two sisters have always managed to make headlines every time they step out together or even when they are seen bonding with the Kapoor clan. The two stunning actors always indulge in some bonding and treat their fans with amazing pictures of their outing.

Recently, a relaxing picture of the two has taken the internet by storm, and fans are all hearts to the picture. In this throwback picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor can be seen relaxing on a couch with their feet on the teapoy. Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen sporting a lime yellow kurta with white palazzo pants and opted for round-shaped sunglasses. Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a back and pink sweatshirt with a pair of jeans and cat-eyed sunglasses.

