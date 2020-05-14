Karisma Kapoor Reminisces her New York Vacation, Shares Memories From Times Square

The whole world is confined in their homes while missing the outside, and it is no different for Karisma Kapoor. Karisma seems to be reminiscing about going out, especially on the various vacations that she has been to. Her recent post shows how her latest memories are stuck in New York.

ALSO READ | Karisma Kapoor flaunts culinary skills yet again, bakes delicious choco cupcakes

Karisma misses New York

Karisma Kapoor shared a video of herself standing at Times Square in New York. The video is a compilation of three pictures. The first one is a selfie, while the other two are full profiles of Karisma, where she can be seen slaying her vacation look. She is wearing a velvet full-sleeved sweater along with latex tights. Her big hoop earrings compliment the entire look. The song Empire State of Mind feat. Alicia Keys and Jay-Z is playing in the video’s background:

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's unforgettable throwback pic

Missing vacations

This is not the first time Karisma has expressed how she is lost in the memories of the ‘good ol’ days’. She shared a slow-motion video of herself as she is walking on the streets of London. The tunes of the song Love, Love, Love by Fox in Oil is playing in the background. Here is the video shared by her:

Not just London and New York, Karisma also seems to be missing her days visiting Italy. She shared a compilation of pictures where she can be seen eating what looks like a tasty gelato ice cream. She also added pictures of a mouth-watering pizza. The background plays the song Tu Vuo’ Fa L’americano by Renato Carosone.

ALSO READ | Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora & other B-town divas join #LockDownMeinLockUp initiative

During quarantine

Along with remembering her vacation days, Karisma is also doing some quality and fun work during her time in the quarantine. Karishma Kapoor's photos and videos show how she is passing her time during the quarantine. She shared a picture of a plate of chocolate cupcakes that she made at home herself. In the caption of the post, she asked if someone needed a cupcake. She also claimed that they were made by her:

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dazzle in this throwback post

It seems baking is her muse during the quarantine. The actor shared yet another post which shows what looks like a very tasty chocolate cake. In the caption of the post, Karisma asked everyone what was their comfort food. She added that chocolate cake was something that was her favourite. In brackets, she let it slip to everyone that the cake was also made by her:

Source: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora or Karisma Kapoor | Who wore structured gown better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.