Karisma Kapoor Misses Sister Kareena & Nephew Taimur Amid Covid Lockdown: 'It's Difficult'

India continues to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, with the country entering the second Coronavirus lockdown following its extension by Prime Minister Narendra Modi till May 3. Recently, Karisma Kapoor spoke about her life before the outbreak and added that she misses Kareena Kapoor Khan and her nephew Taimur during the lockdown. Read details.

Karisma Kapoor on missing Kareena and Taimur

In an interview with a leading daily, Karisma Kapoor revealed that before the lockdown, she would often catch-up with her sister and family. Adding to the same, Karisma Kapoor revealed that now not seeing them every day is extremely difficult for her and the past few days have been tough for her. However, Karisma also asserted that staying locked up in homes is the need of the hour in this crisis situation.

Speaking about the Coronavirus and the lockdown, Karisma Kapoor revealed that people are anxious, as the current situation is indeed a difficult time for everyone around the globe. Adding to the same, Karisma revealed that she was busy with the promotions of Mentalhood before the outbreak and advised fans not to feel bad about the lockdown. Take a look:

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest data from the Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 11,439 after 1076 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in the past 24 hours. Fatalities from coronavirus in India has gone up to 377, with Maharashtra topping the tally with 178 deaths. On the other hand, 1,305 patients have been cured of the virus and have been discharged. While Maharashtra is the worst affected state with 2,687 coronavirus cases, Kerala is the only state in the country that has managed to flatten the curve.

