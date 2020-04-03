Karisma Kapoor's Throwback Photo With Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Is Pure Gold

Karisma Kapoor gave a treat to her fans and the fans of the Kapoor family with a beautiful throwback picture on her Instagram. The actor posted an old picture which is a gold mine as it includes some of the cutest children from the Kapoor family, along with the legendary Raj Kapoor. The picture has little Kareena Kapoor Khan, Riddhima Kapoor and a cute Ranbir Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor's family throwback

Karisma Kapoor's post shows her grandfather and actor Raj Kapoor smiling at the camera as he holds on to three little children. These kids are none other than Ranbir Kapoor on the extreme left, Riddhima Kapoor in the centre and Kareena Kapoor Khan on the right. Karisma can be seen standing behind Raj as she smiles and poses as well. Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Kapoor is also standing with her husband and grandchildren.

Karisma seems to be reminiscing about the olden days as this is not the first time the actor shared a throwback picture. A while back, Kapoor treated her fans with a black and white picture of herself. Photographer Avinash Gowariker had posted a picture from her photoshoot in 1996, around the time Karisma Kapoor acted in the movie Raja Hindustani. Karisma shared the picture on her wall and wrote that they were beautiful memories.

Karisma Kapoor recently also revealed that she, along with her daughter Samaira and son Kiaan, has donated a sum to the PM CARES, Relief Fund. They also donated to Maharashtra's Chief Minister Relief Fund. She talked about how a small contribution can go a long way and urged her followers to do their bit as well.

