Karisma Kapoor Reveals That Her Children Prefer Watching Kareena Kapoor's Films More

Karisma Kapoor, who is known for her work in films like Dil Toh Pagal Hain and Shakti: The Power, has delivered a wide range of successful films throughout her career and has won plaudits for her performances. Karisma Kapoor, who is currently seen in the much-acclaimed web series, Mentalhood, recently spoke about how her kids don’t watch her films and revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan is their favourite actor. Here are the details.

Karisma shares that her children prefer watching Kareena's films

In an interview with a leading daily, Karisma Kapoor revealed that her children prefer watching Kareena Kapoor’s films, who is also their favourite actor. Adding to the same, the actor revealed that she doesn’t force her children to watch her movies. Moreover, Karisma Kapoor also revealed that Samaira and Kiaan haven't watched too many of her films and have watched just a few.

All about Mentalhood

Karisma recently made her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s web series, Mentalhood, which gives a glimpse into the challenges of parenting in today’s day and age. In the series, Karisma plays a harried mother of three school-going kids on the show. Directed by Karishma Kohli, Mentalhood also stars Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, Sanjay Suri, Shilpa Shukla and Tillotama Shome. Mentalhood premiered last week and is currently streaming on ALT Balaji and Zee5.

Samaira's acting debut

Recently, Karisma Kapoor’s daughter, Samaira dipped her toes in the world of films, as she acted in a short film titled Daud, which was written and directed by Chunky Panday’s younger daughter, Rysa Panday.

Daud revolves around the life of a slum dweller, who aspires to become a runner, however, faces hindrances, as does not have the money to buy shoes. In the film, Samaira plays a supporting role. The short film also stars Sanjay Kapoor’s son Jahaan Kapoor.

