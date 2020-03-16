Karisma Kapoor's Daughter Makes Digital Debut With Film Helmed By Ananya Panday's Sister

Seems like the Kapoor family is all set to mark many debuts this year. Karisma Kapoor recently marked her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's web-series Mentalhood. Following the steps of her mother, Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira also started her acting career with a short film titled Daud, which is directed by Ananya Panday's younger sister Rysa Panday. The seven-and-a-half-minute film also features actor Sanjay Kapoor’s younger son Jahaan Kapoor.

The short film is written and directed by Rysa Panday and is produced by Chunky Panday. Apart from Samira and Jahaan, the film also stars Dhaniti Parekh, Scarlett Hale, Dishi Duggal and child artist Aarti. The film was predominantly shot at the St. Andrew's Ground. In the post-credits of the film, the makers have also given a special thanks to Ahaan Panday for helping in the direction of the film.

The short film begins with a small girl, who sells stationery stuff to earn a living. A group of adults starts training her after she runs with them for a race. Later, her mother realises the dream of her daughter and encourages her to practice daily. Karisma Kapoor's daughter plays a side character in the film. The short film is available on YouTube. Viewers have reviewed the film in the comments section. Pouring their love, viewers have praised the performances of the lead cast and the film has garnered over 900 likes within an hour.

Watch Daud below:

